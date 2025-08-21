Larry Brown Sports

Jaylen Brown’s father Marselles arrested for attempted murder

Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s father has been arrested for attempted murder following an alleged stabbing that took place in Las Vegas this week.

Marselles Brown, who is Jaylen’s father, has been accused of stabbing a youth football coach on Wednesday in a dispute over a parking spot, according to a report from TMZ. The two men are said to have gotten into a verbal altercation before Brown allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Brown fled the scene but was eventually located and taken into custody. The victim was rushed to a local hospital to undergo surgery, and his condition was unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

Brown is a former professional boxer who had a record of 33-18-1 with 25 knockouts in his career.

Jaylen Brown, a four-time All-Star, just finished his ninth season with the Celtics. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Brown was the NBA Finals MVP when Boston won a championship two seasons ago.

Jaylen signed a five-year, $285 million extension with the Celtics in 2023. Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most — if not all — of the 2025-26 season after he tore his Achilles in the playoffs, so Jaylen is expected to be Boston’s leader for the time being. One Celtics legend recently expressed skepticism that the 28-year-old will be able to carry the load.

