Jaylen Brown asks fans for help locating item he lost during parade

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had an unforgettable experience at the team’s championship parade on Friday, but it may have cost him an expensive piece of jewelry.

Brown shared some photos on his Instagram story Sunday that showed an impressive ring he was wearing on the pinky finger of his right hand during the Celtics’ victory parade through the streets of Boston. The NBA Finals MVP said he is offering a “big reward for whoever find this ring,” which he lost as some point during the festivities.

Jaylen Brown needs your help! RT for awareness@FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/kGxXvPyqAN — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) June 23, 2024

Brown had not offered an update as of Sunday, so the ring is likely still missing.

It seemed like Brown had an outstanding time during the parade. He even wore a shirt that took a shot at Stephen. A Smith. Brown will soon have a championship ring to wear, but hopefully he finds the one he lost, too.