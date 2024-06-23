 Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown asks fans for help locating item he lost during parade

June 23, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had an unforgettable experience at the team’s championship parade on Friday, but it may have cost him an expensive piece of jewelry.

Brown shared some photos on his Instagram story Sunday that showed an impressive ring he was wearing on the pinky finger of his right hand during the Celtics’ victory parade through the streets of Boston. The NBA Finals MVP said he is offering a “big reward for whoever find this ring,” which he lost as some point during the festivities.

Brown had not offered an update as of Sunday, so the ring is likely still missing.

It seemed like Brown had an outstanding time during the parade. He even wore a shirt that took a shot at Stephen. A Smith. Brown will soon have a championship ring to wear, but hopefully he finds the one he lost, too.

