Jaylen Brown says he has to rewire brain after 76ers trade

Jaylen Brown is adjusting to a new reality after being traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal that sent Paul George and multiple draft picks to Boston.

In a Twitch stream following the move, the five-time All-Star discussed the mental shift required after years of viewing the 76ers as rivals.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve been programmed to hate Philadelphia. From the history of the rivalry to the playoff battles, all of the above. I’ve been programmed to be like, ‘man, (expletive) the process,'” Brown said.

“But now I have to reverse-engineer — that’s the part that’s going to take some time.”

He added that he must now reverse that mindset.

“My brain is doing a 360 right now,” Brown explained. “I gotta reverse engineer it, but I’ll be ready when the season starts.”

Brown expressed excitement about joining the 76ers and earning respect in Philadelphia through hard work, while also noting mixed emotions and a sense that the Celtics showed a lack of respect during the process. Coming off a career-best season averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, the 29-year-old is entering the third year of his five-year, $285 million contract.

The trade reunites him with a revamped Sixers roster featuring stars like Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as “the process” gains new momentum in Philadelphia.