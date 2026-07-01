Jaylen Brown traded to Eastern Conference team

Jaylen Brown is on the move.

The Boston Celtics on Wednesday agreed to trade Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston is receiving Paul George plus two first-round picks and two second-round picks as part of the deal, according to a report.

Here are the terms of the draft picks that are included in the trade:

Pick compensation to Boston, from

Philadelphia, sending Paul George to the Celtics and Jaylen Brown to the Sixers, per source:



2028 first-round pick that could convert from a first to a swap that is more favorable to Boston



2031 unprotected PHI first



2028 second round, most… — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 1, 2026

Brown being shipped out to Philly ends an offseason that was full of speculation he would soon be leaving the team. His name was included in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, even though the Greek Freak ended up dealt to Miami. From that point on, it seemed like Brown would eventually be traded. He was sent to Philly a week and a half later.

Brown played 10 seasons for the Celtics after they drafted him No. 3 overall in 2016. He was a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA player, and he helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA championship.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season, all of which were career-best marks. The 29-year-old has three years left on his current $285 million contract.