Jaylen Brown issues strong warning ahead of NBA season

Jaylen Brown sure does not sound satisfied with his championship ring and his Finals MVP trophy.

The Boston Celtics All-Star Brown issued a strong warning to the rest of the NBA via his Instagram page this weekend. He responded to a comment from a fan who said that Brown was about to enter his “villain era” next season.

“I want blood,” Brown wrote in reply.

Jaylen Brown on Instagram “I want blood.” pic.twitter.com/eSdhK2LA5X — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 31, 2024

You would think that Brown would be flying high right now after a 14-month stretch in which he got a gargantuan $285 million supermax extension from the Celtics and responded by leading them to their first NBA title since 2008 as the Finals MVP. But Brown has still been feeling very disrespected this offseason after being overlooked for the USA Basketball team that went to the Paris Olympics. In particular, Brown has directed his ire at both Nike and at Team USA managing director Grant Hill for his alleged snub.

Still only 27 years old, the three-time NBA All-Star Brown sounds like he is walking the walk too and not just talking the talk. Earlier this month, Brown went viral for his unusually intense offseason workout following the Celtics’ championship victory.