Jayson Tatum reveals his confidence level for Game 7

The Boston Celtics’ difficult Game 6 loss has clearly not dented their confidence for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics let a late lead slip against the Miami Heat in Game 6, missing the chance to close out the series at home. After the loss, Jayson Tatum was asked about his confidence level to win Game 7 on the road. On a scale of one to ten, Tatum gave it a ten.

I asked Jayson what his confidence level was in the #Celtics winning Game 7 in Miami: Tatum: "On a scale of 1 to 10?" Me: "Yes." Tatum: "10." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 28, 2022

Tatum will have to back up his words after a quiet fourth quarter in Game 6. While the Celtics forward scored six points, he attempted just one field goal in the final period.

Tatum and teammate Jaylen Brown have both been called out by their coach earlier in the series, though that did get a response. They may be hearing it again in private ahead of a must-win Game 7.