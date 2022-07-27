Jayson Tatum addresses Kevin Durant rumors

The Boston Celtics have been linked to a Kevin Durant trade, which put star Jayson Tatum in the awkward position of having to give his thoughts on it.

Tatum was asked at an event how he feels about the rumors linking the Celtics to Durant, and whether he would like the trade to happen. Tatum mostly deflected, though he did say he was happy with how the team’s roster is right now.

Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are pic.twitter.com/6VnGZNh98d — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

“I don’t know anything about it. I just play basketball,” Tatum said. “I love our team. I love the guys that we’ve got.”

Tatum added that he was not even sure how true the reports about Durant were, and that he doesn’t necessarily believe everything he hears.

The Celtics would certainly be taking a risk by trading for Durant. They took the Golden State Warriors to six games in the NBA Finals and have made key moves to get even better. Even the rumors risk disrupting things based on Jaylen Brown’s recent social media activity. Tatum is probably right to avoid adding any fuel to the fire.