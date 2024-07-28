 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton got ruthless meme treatment at Olympics

July 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Tyrese Haliburton claps on the bench

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton were not called upon to contribute at all during Team USA’s blowout win on Sunday, and many fans thought that was downright hilarious.

Tatum and Haliburton both played significant minutes in Team USA’s five exhibition games leading up to the Summer Olympics in Paris, but neither was a part of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation in Sunday’s 110-84 win over Serbia.

The memes were ruthless:

Most people were more surprised by Tatum’s “did not play” than Haliburton’s, and Kerr’s explanation probably did not provide much clarity.

Team USA cruised to a blowout win, which they likely would have done if Tatum and/or Haliburton played as well. It will be interesting to see if either player remains out of the rotation altogether going forward.

