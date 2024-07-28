Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton got ruthless meme treatment at Olympics

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton were not called upon to contribute at all during Team USA’s blowout win on Sunday, and many fans thought that was downright hilarious.

Tatum and Haliburton both played significant minutes in Team USA’s five exhibition games leading up to the Summer Olympics in Paris, but neither was a part of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation in Sunday’s 110-84 win over Serbia.

The memes were ruthless:

Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum when it comes to handing Bron and KD Gatorade bottles pic.twitter.com/Ld3CjyOTMP — G(rįžźGõät)🧣 (@grizzgoatsports) July 28, 2024

Jayson Tatum Olympic Opener: 0 Minutes

18 Gatorade Assists

12 Towels Passed

10 Frowns WATERBOY TRIPLE DOUBLE 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/vWiuodGU6B — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) July 28, 2024

Jalen Brunson just scored the same number of points as Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton COMBINED in the first half for Team USA 🤯 Jalen Brunson has a broken hand. pic.twitter.com/7qcz4j5KJj — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) July 28, 2024

Jayson Tatum 2024 olympic men’s basketball highlights 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0DFXdVo30u — trace (@wakeuptrace) July 28, 2024

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton highlights vs Serbia 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sJPgWDRcxd — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 28, 2024

BREAKING: Jayson Tatum passed 300 gatorade cups to his teammates, breaking Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ve4bwJoIvz — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 28, 2024

Most people were more surprised by Tatum’s “did not play” than Haliburton’s, and Kerr’s explanation probably did not provide much clarity.

Team USA cruised to a blowout win, which they likely would have done if Tatum and/or Haliburton played as well. It will be interesting to see if either player remains out of the rotation altogether going forward.