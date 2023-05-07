Jayson Tatum had one of worst halves of playoff basketball imaginable

After James Harden went invisible during Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics series, the first half of Game 4 was Jayson Tatum’s turn.

Tatum had an absolutely miserable first two quarters on Sunday. He missed his first eight shots from the field (including bricking on all three of his tries from long range) before finally hitting a long 2 with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter. When the dust settled on his first half, Tatum had two points on 1-of-9 shooting and zero free throw attempts. He also committed a turnover and two fouls, posting a -6 in his 20 minutes as Boston fell behind 59-50 at the half.

Here were some of the most savage reactions online to Tatum’s struggles.

Jayson Tatum right now pic.twitter.com/4aTIpeUFl9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 7, 2023

" rare footage of Jayson Tatum helping Celtics winning championship " pic.twitter.com/p1XMHkA27n — FAIQ (@UrrehmanFaiq) May 7, 2023

Jayson Tatum in the first half: 2 PTS 🔥

1-9 FG 💪

0-3 3PT 😰

pic.twitter.com/19zzN4lOoM — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 7, 2023

Jayson Tatum made a basket pic.twitter.com/bSIKyKHdwf — Mike (@MikeAdxx) May 7, 2023

That kind of production is obviously not going to cut it if the Celtics are serious about winning an NBA title this year. Tatum is a First Team All-NBA selection who averaged 30.1 points per game this season and is making over $30 million per year. But for a player as supremely talent as Tatum is, he is inexplicably prone to complete duds like this that you wouldn’t otherwise expect from a true NBA superstar.

Tatum can still turn it on in a hurry and is on far more often than he is off. But when Tatum is off, you probably have to shield your eyes (as was the case at times last postseason too).