Jeanie Buss marries comedian boyfriend in Malibu

Jeanie Buss is officially a married woman.

TMZ Sports reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner Buss married longtime boyfriend, comedian Jay Mohr, this weekend. Buss and Mohr reportedly tied the knot on Sunday in a small, intimate ceremony on Malibu Beach in California. About 20 family members and close friends were said to be in attendance.

Buss, 61, and Mohr, 53, had been dating for several years before Buss went public with their relationship in 2021. Mohr first became famous as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and later appeared in popular films like “Jerry Maguire.” He has also had a successful producing career (founding NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”) on top of doing radio work for FOX Sports.

Here are some photos of Buss and Mohr together.

This is Mohr’s third marriage and Buss’ second. Buss, who has been the controlling owner and president of the Lakers since 2013, previously had a high-profile relationship with ex-Lakers head coach Phil Jackson. The two dated for years and were even engaged at one point but broke up in 2016 without ever marrying. Jackson and Buss still have a strong professional relationship though.