Jeff Bezos in serious contention to buy NBA team?

Jeff Bezos has long been linked to the purchase of an NFL team, but he might be in the market for an NBA franchise instead.

In the latest episode of “The Ringer” podcast, Bill Simmons suggested that there is “legitimate buzz” about Bezos potentially buying the team. Simmons added that the NBA wants to see the Celtics sell for $6 billion in order to establish a price for future expansion teams, and that Bezos might be a legitimate suitor.

“In the last few days, there’s been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics,” Simmons said. “I think it’s real. I think he’s going to be one of the suitors.”

Simmons felt that Bezos’ supposed interest was probably down to the fact that the Celtics are one of the NBA’s few “crown jewel” franchises, and that Bezos might view the purchase as something of a symbol.

This is the first we have heard about Bezos possibly buying an NBA team. He had been linked to a purchase of the NFL’s Washington Commanders when Daniel Snyder was essentially forced to sell, but ultimately bowed out of the bidding. There have been some claims that Bezos would prefer to buy another NFL team that may wind up on the market in the years to come.

There is no questioning that the Celtics are one of a handful of premier NBA franchises. Perhaps that is attractive to Bezos, who is one of the wealthiest people in the world thanks to his role in founding Amazon. He is certainly one of only a few people that could theoretically afford to pay $6 billion for a sports franchise without having to rely heavily on other investors.

The bidding for the Celtics is likely to be a competitive one. One of the current co-owners has said he plans to be part of the process as well.