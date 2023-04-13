Jerry Stackhouse responds to rumors linking him to his old NBA team

Jerry Stackhouse hasn’t coached in the NBA for nearly five years now … and he intends to keep it that way.

A report this week from 247 Sports suggested that Stackhouse, who is the head coach of Vanderbilt, might be considering leaving to take the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job. The report stated that Stackhouse was “very interested” in the Pistons opening.

When the rumors were brought to Stackhouse’s attention on social media, he offered a fiery response. Stackhouse tweeted that the outlet had no access to him or to Vanderbilt. He also called out the rumors as being “beguilement in the highest form” and used a clown emoji to describe the reporting.

Lisa,

Don’t listen to these’s. It’s beguilement in the highest form. They have NO ACCESS to me or @VandyMBB so they choose to cater to the irrational and divisive 5.8% of Commodore Nation. #BEUS #dontfallforit #sources — Jerry Stackhouse (@jerrystackhouse) April 13, 2023

Now 48, Stackhouse played for the Pistons from 1997-2002, earning both of his career All-Star selections in Detroit. After retiring as a player in 2013, Stackhouse became an assistant in the NBA, coaching with the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies. He then left Memphis to take the Vanderbilt job in 2019.

Stackhouse has gone 61-69 (.469) in his four years as Commodores coach, leading them to an NIT Tournament berth this past season. Despite his fair share of rough patches at Villanova, Stackhouse still sounds committed to what they are building.

As for the Pistons, they are in search of a new head coach after Dwane Casey stepped down to transition into a front office role. Even if Stackhouse isn’t taking the job, Detroit could still hire another of their ex-players instead.