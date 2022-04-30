 Skip to main content
April 30, 2022

Jimmy Butler has funny excuse for celebration fine

April 30, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is not surprised that he got fined for his celebration during Tuesday’s win over Atlanta, but he is asserting that he absolutely cannot be held responsible.

Butler admitted he was not shocked by the fine both he received for his hip-thrust celebration during Tuesday’s series clincher. He also wasn’t even surprised that the team was fined for turning it into a GIF. However, he defended himself by saying he was only doing what coach Erik Spoelstra told him to.

“It’s Spo’s fault. It is,” Butler said Saturday. “He always says to celebrate everybody else’s success. Max (Strus) go on a 10-0 run, I celebrate, I get fined.”

Spoelstra will probably be fine wearing this one. The team won, so all is well. As long as this blame game is in jest, unlike earlier in the season, there are no problems here.

