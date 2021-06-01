Report: Jimmy Butler expected to seek max extension from Heat

Jimmy Buckets is apparently looking to become Jimmy Buckets of Money.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected to seek a max extension for four years and $181 million. He will be eligible for such an extension this offseason.

The argument for Butler to get that max extension cuts both ways. He has definitely earned it based on his emergence as an elite leader for the Heat who brought them to the NBA Finals just last season. But this season was drastically less successful as Miami just got swept out of the first round of the playoffs. Butler is also about to turn 32, and the max extension would reportedly pay him over $50 million in its final season, when Butler is 36.

The Heat have other decisions to make this offseason as well. They have restricted free agents Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn, plus unrestricted free agent Victor Oladipo. They are also eyeing some free agent upgrades on top of that. That means Miami will have to get creative if they do end up giving Butler his desired max extension.