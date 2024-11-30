Jimmy Butler got most ridiculous phantom foul call of NBA season

Jimmy Butler appears to have drawn a foul based off aura alone during Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat star Butler got away with highway robbery on a transition opportunity in the third quarter. Butler jumped the passing lane for the steal and raced up the floor for a wide-open dunk attempt … which he smoked. It was Butler’s lucky day though because the referee trailing the play (No. 23, Tre Maddox) blew the whistle for a foul after Butler clanked the dunk.

Replay review clearly showed though that Toronto forward RJ Barrett, who was assessed the foul, did not actually make any contact whatsoever with Butler’s arm. Instead, Butler just blew the dunk on his own accord.

Here is the clip.

Jimmy laughing at the bench's reaction to his Shaqtin' a Fool moment pic.twitter.com/O2dnATgBIQ — HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Heat) November 30, 2024

Even Butler couldn’t help but smile at the swindle job that he got away with there. The principles of “ball don’t lie” did not even apply either since Butler went on to make both free throws, turning a one-point Heat lead into a 30-19 run to close out the quarter. Miami ultimately won 121-111.

The six-time All-Star Butler, 35, is one of the savviest veterans in the league at getting to the line and has even managed to draw unbelievable fouls in situations as immense as NBA Finals elimination games. As for Friday’s episode, either Maddox didn’t have the right angle to make the call or assumed that there could be no other possible explanation for Butler completely botching that dunk besides a foul.