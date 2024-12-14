Notable Jimmy Butler suitor is reportedly unlikely to pursue trade

Jimmy Butler has reportedly identified a handful of teams that he would like to be traded to if the Miami Heat opt to move him. Unfortunately for him, one of those teams might not be interested in him.

The Houston Rockets are considered “highly unlikely” to pursue Butler in a trade, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The Rockets prefer to build around their young core, and are reluctant to add a star player in his mid-to-late 30s to their roster.

The Rockets were one of three teams linked to Butler in recent reports. Butler is a native of the Houston area, and with the team clearly on the ascendency, it makes sense that he would look at the Rockets as a possible destination. Butler’s interest seems to be one-sided, though, at least for the moment.

Butler’s future with the Heat remains uncertain. He wants a max contract that the Heat have been reluctant to offer, which may ultimately lead to a trade. Reports have linked Butler to a very specific handful of teams, though Butler’s agent has pushed back hard against such characterizations.

Butler is still playing at a high level. Through 18 games, he is averaging 18.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.