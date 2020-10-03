JJ Redick says Sixers ‘f—ed up’ by not bringing him back

The Philadelphia 76ers fared notably worse this season than they did last season, and JJ Redick seems to think that his departure had something to do with it.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard appeared this week on the “All the Smoke” podcast. In the interview, Redick clowned the Sixers for not re-signing him.

“They f—ed up not bringing me back, man,” said Redick. “They f—ed up not bringing me back.

“I think they probably realized they needed a little more shooting,” he went on. “The thing with me in Philly though, it wasn’t just about the shooting. You need people in the locker room. You need those guys. I’m friends, I was literally was texting with Ben [Simmons] and Jo[el Embiid] the other day. We don’t consider the relationship part of things as much as we should.”

Redick, 36, was on the Sixers for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. They won a playoff series in each of those years but got swept out of the first round this year. The Sixers proved to have a tough time replicating both Redick’s floor-spacing ability in the starting lineup as well as his steady veteran leadership.

Redick went on to sign with the Pelicans but ended up missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. He previously stated that he wanted to retire with the Sixers, and it looks like both sides were worse off after the split.

