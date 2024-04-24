 Skip to main content
Report: JJ Redick a ‘serious candidate’ for 1 NBA head coach job

April 24, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
JJ Redick warms up before a game

Apr 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick (17) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Redick recently interviewed for an NBA head coach position, and it sounds like the ESPN analyst has a legitimate chance to land the job.

Redick, a former Duke star who played 15 seasons in the NBA, has had interest in making the transition into coaching in recent years. He interviewed with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, and Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back” Tuesday that the team views Redick as a “serious candidate.”

“JJ Redick has interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job,” Charania said. “I’m told he could have another interview soon as well. … JJ Redick has a strong desire, potentially, to move into coaching. He’s been public about that. Privately, I’m hearing that as well. If it’s not Charlotte, there could be more interviews for JJ Redick in his future in this potential cycle.”

Redick retired from the NBA after the 2021 season. He has since grown his media presence and is a top analyst for ESPN. The 39-year-old frequently serves as a broadcast analyst on games. He also has been hosting a podcast since his playing days and even is collaborating with LeBron James on one.

Redick reportedly interviewed for the Toronto Raptors job last year, though he didn’t get it. He also was said to have been a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers job, which went to the experienced Nick Nurse.

It seems like only a matter of time before Redick lands a head coach job, whether that is this offseason or at some point further down the road.

