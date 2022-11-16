Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach

The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” Wednesday that nearly all the pieces are in place for Mazzulla to become the team’s permanent head coach and remain in the role beyond this season.

“Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics on suspension,” Wojnarowski said. “For all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston.”

Udoka was suspended for the season by the team for engaging in an inappropriate but consensual workplace relationship with a subordinate female employee. Udoka also allegedly made crude and unwanted comments to the woman. The Celtics clearly have no intention of bringing him back, and were prepared to let him leave to coach a division rival before the hire fell apart.

The Celtics are off to an 11-3 start under Mazzulla, and have not missed a beat despite the chaos behind-the-scenes. It is hardly any wonder they are planning on keeping him around.