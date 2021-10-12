Joel Embiid offers thoughts on Ben Simmons’ return to 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are just a week away from opening the NBA regular-season and after a lengthy hold-out in an attempt to force a trade, it appears as if Ben Simmons has decided to return to the team.

Simmons’ decision to reverse course came as a surprise to many of his 76ers coaches and teammates, including Joel Embiid.

“Personally, I haven’t talked to him since the season ended,” Embiid said on Monday, via Sixers Wire. “Obviously, I tried, but it wasn’t successful as a lot of my teammates have. Like I said, it’s unfortunate the whole situation happened, but like I say we are a better team with him on the floor. I think there’s gonna be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. I mean, we are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. So he gives us the best chance to win so that’s what I’m gonna go with.”

Although Embiid doesn’t feel there’s a need for things to be awkward, they already are.

Simmons showed up in Philly just prior to tipoff between the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. No one even knew he was in town until he arrived for his COVID-19 test.

Sources: Sixers were unaware Simmons was flying into Philadelphia today. The organization was in constant contact with agent Rich Paul, but Simmons simply showed up at arena to take his Covid test prior to Sixers-Nets tip — and that's when team officials knew he was in town. https://t.co/j3cGnC6mgG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021

“I think he did his COVID test today from reports from [ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski]. I’m gonna call Woj and find out what’s going on, but yeah. It seems like [Simmons is back] which is good,” head coach Doc Rivers said.

After a lengthy holdout, Simmons showing back up without informing the team is an interesting choice. But the 76ers seem determined to just move on and plow ahead. Simmons could even take the court for practice as early as Tuesday.