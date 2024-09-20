Joel Embiid makes major announcement about future with 76ers

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have made a big commitment to one another.

Embiid has signed a 3-year, $193 million maximum contract extension with the 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The former NBA MVP is now under contract with the team for the next five seasons at more than $300 million, which makes the deal one of the richest in NBA history.

Joel Embiid now has five years and $301 million on his 76ers deal – one of the three richest totals in NBA history. https://t.co/XqBRtDqA5L — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 20, 2024

Embiid confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career.I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process,” Embiid wrote.

There have been signs in recent years that Embiid was frustrated in Philadelphia, which is not a surprise given the team’s track record in the playoffs. Some people believe it is inevitable that Embiid will eventually request a trade, and rival teams have even prepared packages just in case.

Embiid is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 34.7 points per game, though he missed a lot of time with an injury. For now, he is committed to Philadelphia and trying to help the franchise finally get over the hump.