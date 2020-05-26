John Wall declares himself to be fully healthy

John Wall is something of a forgotten man after being out of commission for a year-and-a-half with injury, but he feels that he is back at total capacity.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, the Washington Wizards point guard declared himself to be fully healthy.

“I’m 110 percent,” said Wall, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. “I’m healthy.”

Katz did emphasize though that the former All-Star still has does not plan to return this season if there are games left for Washington to play, something that both Wall and the Wizards have said many times in recent months.

The 29-year-old Wall is still making his way back from an absolutely brutal stretch of injury luck in the 2018-19 season. He first underwent surgery for a heel injury, then developed an infection from the procedure, and finally tore his Achilles tendon in the same foot on a slip-and-fall accident at home.

Wall is still owed a gargantuan $133 million over the next three seasons. But with a full bill of health heading into the 2020-21 campaign (plus an apparent improvement in one aspect of his game), he should at least have a chance to start living up to that hefty price tag.