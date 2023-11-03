John Wall expresses interest in joining 1 top NBA contender

John Wall would like to Dougie his way into The Grand Canyon State.

The five-time All-Star guard Wall appeared this week on FanDuel’s “Run It Back.” One of the topics that Wall discussed was his longtime Washington Wizards co-star Bradley Beal. Wall said that he still has a great relationship with Beal and added that he would love a chance to reunite with Beal on the Phoenix Suns.

“Me and Brad are still brothers, we still talk a lot,” Wall said. “If I could join their team, for sure, I would love that.”

Here is the full clip.

Wall, now 33, was teammates with Beal in Washington for eight seasons from 2012-20. Meanwhile, Phoenix might be one of the only NBA landing spots left that make sense for Wall. They are a depth-starved team that has no true point guards on the roster (other than little-used reserve Saben Lee) after trading away Chris Paul and Cameron Payne this past offseason. That has left Devin Booker, Beal (once he gets back from injury), and (to a lesser extent) combo guard Jordan Goodwin to operate as makeshift point guards for the Suns.

But after multiple significant injuries, Wall just isn’t very good any more. He reeked last season with the LA Clippers, taking bad shots in the halfcourt and suffering countless lapses on defense before eventually being traded away at the deadline in an effective player dump. Wall held some private workouts with teams in the summer but still went unsigned (with some rumors that Wall might even be headed overseas).

If there is one saving grace for Wall though, it is his speed and ability to push the tempo in the open floor. The 2-3 Suns are already facing some concerns in the early going, and Wall would love a chance to contribute.