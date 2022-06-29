 Skip to main content
Paul George seems pretty thrilled to team with John Wall

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Paul George in a Clippers jersey

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George will be teammates with John Wall at long last, and he seems pretty thrilled about the development.

Wall on Monday reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets on a contract buyout. Reports said Wall was set to join George’s Clippers in free agency.

George responded by posting a photo on his Instagram story showing himself celebrating with Wall. The photo was from a moment that took place during the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest.

George and Wall were teammates during the contest that year. Wall was a member of the Wizards at the time, while George was part of the Pacers.

Wall tried recruiting George to join his Washington team that year. The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised everyone by swooping in to acquire Paul that summer.

George is entering his fourth season with the Clippers. The team hasn’t had the breakthrough they were expecting when they landed both PG and Kawhi Leonard. They may have some wishful thinking if they believe Wall will help put them over the top.

