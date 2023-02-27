John Wall could get opportunity with NBA contender?

John Wall remains unsigned as February is about to turn to March. But opportunity may come knocking for him with one top NBA team.

Speaking this week on the “This League Uncut” podcast, Chris Haynes of TNT suggested that Wall could be a fit for the Phoenix Suns.

“Phoenix, they are still looking for another ball-handler,” Haynes said, per HoopsWire. “[If] you look at the buyout market, the only other prominent guard that has ball-handling skills and obligations is John Wall, and we’re not hearing much on him as of right now.”

The Suns are set with their star-studded starting lineup after the acquisition of Kevin Durant earlier this month. But their bench now leaves plenty to be desired with Cam Payne (who averages 3.4 assists per game for his career and often plays like a shooting guard) operating as their best ball-handler.

The five-time All-Star Wall is a free agent after being traded by the LA Clippers to the Houston Rockets at the deadline and then getting waived by the Rockets. Since Wall was waived before March 1, he will be eligible for the playoffs and can join a roster all the way up until the final day of the regular season. Wall still has a strong asset in his speed and is one of several big-name veterans that the Suns may be considering.