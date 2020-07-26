Johnny Manziel vouches for the chicken wings at Magic City strip club

Many people were not buying Lou Williams’ strip club excuse, but Johnny Manziel has his back.

On Saturday, we learned that the NBA was investigated Williams for going to a strip club while on an excused absence from the NBA Bubble in Orlando. Williams admitted he went to Magic City strip club briefly while on leave, but he said it was to dine there because he enjoys their food. True enough, Williams actually has some chicken wings there that are named after him.

Additionally, Manziel vouched for Williams’ reasoning.

Believe it or not, the chicken wings at Magic City are the best I’ve ever had 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 26, 2020

Manziel said on Twitter that the chicken wings at Magic City are the “best” he’s ever had.

We’re starting to see more and more that Williams really wasn’t lying about going there for the food. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is paying a big price for his careless trip though, as those wings resulted in him having to quarantine for 10 days and miss two games.