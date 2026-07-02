Everyone made the same joke about Paul George getting traded to Celtics

Paul George has still got it (when it comes to being the butt of jokes).

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in a shocking trade on Wednesday. In return, the Celtics are getting back the nine-time All-Star forward George and some additional draft capital.

In response to the news, everybody made the same joke over social media. They joked that George on the Celtics would be like the meme of Shaquille O’Neal on the Celtics.

Paul George on the Celtics pic.twitter.com/kYbvkQ1uq8 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 1, 2026

Celtics Shaq, rest easy brother, we got Celtics Paul George now — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) July 1, 2026

Paul George bringing that Shaq energy to Boston in 2026 pic.twitter.com/oSBOiFU1is — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 2, 2026

Celtics Shaq you can now rest, Celtics Paul George is here pic.twitter.com/5RYctl3iGl — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) July 1, 2026

O’Neal played for the Celtics during the final season of his NBA career in 2010-11. But he was little more than a ghost of his former self at that point, averaging 9.2 points per contest over 37 appearances before announcing his retirement at the end of the year. Now “Celtics Shaq” has become a popular Internet meme used to denote a player who is way past his prime.

George might not be quite that miserable for the Celtics after averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the 76ers last season. But he is now 36 years old, has played in just 78 total games over the last two seasons combined, and is owed a brutal $54.1 million for next season with an additional $56.6 million player option for 2027-28.

Fans universally agreed that the Celtics got fleeced in the trade for Brown, an All-NBA selection last year who averaged a monstrous 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game (all career highs). The underwhelming reality of a washed-up George headlining the return for the Celtics is a big reason why that is the case.