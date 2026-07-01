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Fans had the same reaction to the Jaylen Brown trade

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Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown on Wednesday was traded by the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers, and many fans had the same reaction to the deal.

Brown was traded to Philly for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. Fans all thought that the Celtics got fleeced by Philly in the trade.

Brad Stevens is widely recognized as an excellent executive, so the thought of him getting the short end of a trade is a surprise. Many people feel that the perception of Brown around the league was down, which is why they got back an aging George and four draft picks in return for him. There was one report saying that analytically-oriented teams do not regard Brown so highly, which helps explain the market for him. Additionally, once the Celtics’ trade efforts for Giannis Antetokounmpo fell through, the Celtics may have felt pressed to move Brown, which led them to lose leverage.

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