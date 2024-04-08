Jokes fly about Gradey Dick’s unfortunate injury

Gradey Dick was a real victim of circumstance on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors rookie guard Dick caused some hilarious havoc on the Internet with the injury that he left his team’s game against the Washington Wizards with. Dick played for 25 total minutes off the bench before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest with [ahem] a groin contusion.

That’s right, Dick suffered a groin injury.

Gradey Dick is out for the game with a groin contusion — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 8, 2024

Expectedly enough, a stream of jokes quickly began flying on X about Dick’s unfortunate ailment. Take a look below at some of the funniest ones.

Gradey Dick is done for the night with a right groin contusion. Don't say it! — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 8, 2024

Dick groin contusion, yup — Vivek Jacob (@vivekmjacob) April 8, 2024

Most appropriate injury report ever put out — (@_Le_KJ) April 8, 2024

Tomorrow’s headline in the Toronto Star:

DICK OUT WITH GROIN CONTUSION. — Rube Baker (@Recliner_Sports) April 8, 2024

Dick, 20, has quietly been putting together a solid rookie season for the Raptors. He is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 42/36/87 shooting splits. But Dick probably needs to do a lot better than that to successfully overshadow that heck of a surname of his.

Fortunately with Dick, he is a great sport about all the jokes. Sometimes, he even cracks them himself (as evidenced by the recent jersey swap that he did after a game).