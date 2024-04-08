 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 7, 2024

Jokes fly about Gradey Dick’s unfortunate injury

April 7, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Gradey Dick being interviewed

May 17, 2023; Chicago, Il, USA; Gradey Dick talks to the media during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Gradey Dick was a real victim of circumstance on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptors rookie guard Dick caused some hilarious havoc on the Internet with the injury that he left his team’s game against the Washington Wizards with. Dick played for 25 total minutes off the bench before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest with [ahem] a groin contusion.

That’s right, Dick suffered a groin injury.

Expectedly enough, a stream of jokes quickly began flying on X about Dick’s unfortunate ailment. Take a look below at some of the funniest ones.

Dick, 20, has quietly been putting together a solid rookie season for the Raptors. He is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 42/36/87 shooting splits. But Dick probably needs to do a lot better than that to successfully overshadow that heck of a surname of his.

Fortunately with Dick, he is a great sport about all the jokes. Sometimes, he even cracks them himself (as evidenced by the recent jersey swap that he did after a game).

Article Tags

Gradey Dick
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus