Jordan Clarkson had to be restrained from going after fan

Utah Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson had an issue with a fan in San Antonio on Monday night, but fortunately the incident was resolved before it turned ugly.

A fan was escorted out of the AT&T Center during the Jazz’s game against the Spurs after he apparently would not stop riding Clarkson. Clarkson was frustrated with some things that happened on the court, and the fan stood up and said something to him during a timeout. You can see the fan being escorted out below:

Jordan Clarkson was held back by teammates after a fan said something to him. Clarkson was frustrated after another non-call and then having a 3-pointer he raced back to try to defend bounced in. As a timeout was called, a fan stood up and said something. Clarkson walked toward pic.twitter.com/05r6Cexp1n — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) December 28, 2021

After Utah’s 110-104 win, Clarkson told reporters the fan “kept saying stuff” throughout the entire game. He said the fan eventually made a comment that “crossed the line” and was “a little too malicious.” Clarkson admitted to taking a step toward the heckler, but he said he thought better of it.

Jordan Clarkson's full comments on the incident with the fan https://t.co/oswBEXwwqB pic.twitter.com/omVZAKU7b0 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 28, 2021

There have been some tense moments between NBA players and fans recently. Austin Rivers had some fans kicked out of a game last week after he says they crossed the line with trash talk. LeBron James also had some fans ejected earlier in the season, and it reflected poorly on him.

The NBA has to be careful about giving players the power to have fans ejected on the spot. At the same time, there is definitely a line that fans should not be able to cross. Clarkson clearly felt the fan in San Antonio did just that.

