Josh Giddey is being linked to 1 team in trade rumors

Josh Giddey might potentially be in line for a return to the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are showing trade interest in the Chicago Bulls guard Giddey, Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minnesota reported on Friday. Wolfson also notes that Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is another player of interest to the Timberwolves this summer.

Giddey, the former No. 6 overall pick, is coming off a career year in 2025-26. He averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game (though he was limited to just 54 games played due to an ankle injury).

Meanwhile, Giddey is also a high-value trade asset because of his age and his contract. Despite being a five-year NBA veteran, Giddey is still just 23 years old and is also signed with the Bulls through 2028-29 (making $25 million per year).

That said, Chicago appears to be tearing it down. They have traded away a number of veterans like Zach LaVine , Nikola Vucevic, Coby White , and Ayo Dosunmu over the course of the last year-plus, and they also hold the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s guard-rich NBA Draft.

Still, Giddey probably still matches the timeline of the Bulls under new head coach Tiago Splitter given his youth and his upside. But it is certainly worth a try for the Timberwolves, who badly need a backcourt partner alongside Anthony Edwards and were recently mentioned in connection with an even bigger name at point guard.