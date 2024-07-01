Josh Hart has hilarious reaction to Knicks teammate’s departure

Josh Hart continues to amuse New York Knicks fans on social media, this time in response to the departure of one of his teammates.

Hart offered a quick reaction to Isaiah Hartenstein’s big new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he was not too pleased about it. Hart wrote on X that Hartenstein was “dead to me,” but did congratulate him on the big-money contract.

You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag! https://t.co/EhixMJNRFt — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 1, 2024

Hart is presumably joking about everything except the congratulations. He also probably wasn’t surprised, as the Knicks were limited in what they could offer Hartenstein and simply found themselves outbid by a Thunder team with more cap space.

Hart is a lot of fun on social media. Plus, he may have manifested the Knicks’ biggest move of the offseason a full year in advance.