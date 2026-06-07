Josh Hart speaks out about ‘ridiculous’ NBA Finals ticket prices

New York Knicks fans have an ally in Josh Hart when it comes to the ticket prices for the NBA Finals.

Prices to Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden are well into the thousands, with prices skyrocketing after the Knicks won the first two games in San Antonio. That led Hart to voice concern that many fans have been priced out of going to games.

“I kind of wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are,” Hart said. “A lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren’t able to get into the building. The cheapest ticket being $7-$8,000 is ridiculous.”

"I wish the ticket prices weren't as crazy as they are. A lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time unfortunately aren't able to get into the building. $7K, $8K is ridiculous."



Josh Hart on the ticket prices for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG: pic.twitter.com/2BuW1j3SWj — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 7, 2026

Knicks fans are having to pay upwards of $5,000 to get into the building for Game 3. On top of that, security will be very tight due to the fact that President Donald Trump is slated to attend the game. The price and the additional security probably won’t be enough to calm what figures to be a raucous crowd as the Knicks look to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

Hart humorously trolled one of his “broke” teammates after reaching the NBA Finals. He has a bit more compassion for the fans, though.