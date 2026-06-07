Knicks set strict policy for first NBA Finals game at MSG since 1999

The New York Knicks will be taking extra measures to ensure everyone’s safety in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Knicks are scheduled to host the franchise’s first NBA Finals game since 1999 on Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., and adding to the fanfare is the expected appearance of United States President Donald Trump.

A day before the Knicks attempt to go up 3-0 in their series against the San Antonio Spurs , the team announced heightened safety protocols for the contest.

“A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum,” the announcement read.

The Knicks also informed everyone of “TSA-style screening procedures” and reminded guests to be at the arena at least two hours before the game starts.

Game 3 is an opportunity for the Knicks to virtually seal the NBA Finals. No team in NBA history has ever won a best-of-seven playoff series after losing the first three games, and that is the predicament Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are potentially facing after losing Games 1 and 2 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The last time an NBA Finals game was played at Madison Square Garden, the Spurs hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy with a Game 5 victory over the Knicks in the 1999 Finals.