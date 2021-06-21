Ex-NBA player absolutely roasts Doc Rivers over playoff loss

A lot of people are blaming Ben Simmons for the Philadelphia 76ers’ inability to make a deep playoff run once again, but one former NBA player thinks everyone should be pointing the finger at Doc Rivers.

Josh Smith, who played for Rivers for a brief period with the Los Angeles Clippers, took to social media to unload on the coach after the 76ers lost Game 7 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Smith taunted Rivers with an expletive-laden rant and said Doc has never been able to make in-game adjustments.

“Shut your bum a– up, man. Your no-in-game-adjustment a–. … ESPN, get on his a–, bro. I’m on his a– tonight and first thing in the morning,” Smith said.

We won’t feature the video since it has so much profanity, but you can see it here. Smith even took shots at Rivers over his personal life.

“I finally get why your wife almost left you, man. You don’t know how to make in-game adjustments,” Smith said while laughing. “Everybody figured your a– out, man. You don’t know how to make in-game adjustments, man, and don’t nobody really like your cap a–. You’re losing your power.”

For whatever reason, Smith absolutely despises Rivers. The Clippers signed Smith prior to the 2015-2016 season, which was right after they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs. L.A. traded Smith away just a few months later. When the Clippers then blew another 3-1 series lead last year, Smith bashed Rivers in an Instagram post.

The 76ers hoped Rivers could help get them past the second round of the playoffs, but the veteran coach could not do that in his first season. His comments after Sunday’s loss make you wonder if some serious changes are coming in Philly.