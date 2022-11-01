Joshua Primo still likely to have NBA future despite allegations?

Joshua Primo might not be finished in the NBA despite the troubling allegations against him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday that there is “significant” interest in monitoring Primo’s future among “numerous” NBA teams. This is in spite of the recent accusations of Primo allegedly exposing himself to women on multiple occasions.

Primo, 19, was a lottery pick (No. 12 overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft and has averaged 5.9 points with 1.8 assists per game in 54 total NBA appearances. He went unclaimed on waivers after getting released by the San Antonio Spurs (as claiming Primo would have put a team on the hook for over $8 million in salary through the 2023-24 season).

Details are otherwise scarce on the allegations that Primo is facing. But one alleged victim has retained attorney Tony Busbee, who also represented the accusers of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and will hold a news conference on Thursday morning, Wojnarowski adds. Both the Spurs and Primo himself released statements after Primo’s sudden release as well.