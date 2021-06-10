Juwan Howard reportedly turning down NBA teams to stay at Michigan

NBA teams have come calling regarding Juwan Howard, but he is turning down that interest.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Howard is not even allowing discussions about leaving Michigan for the NBA.

Sources: Michigan’s Juwan Howard continues to tell NBA teams he's not interested in even a discussion on leaving Ann Arbor. Teams are also calling to gather intel on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway's work. He's going to get offers to interview for openings in this NBA job cycle. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2021

Howard is coming off a successful season at Michigan. He had the Wolverines in the top five for most of the season. They finished first in the Big Ten (amid some controversy) and they were No. 4 in the final AP poll despite losing in the Elite Eight.

The 48-year-old was given the opportunity to lead his alma mater and did so admirably last season. Leaving after just two seasons would be disrespectful to the school and opportunity provided to him. It sounds like Howard recognizes that and wants to continue building upon his success.

Howard played in the NBA from 1994-2013. He was an assistant with the Miami Heat from 2013-2019. Howard is now entering his third season at Michigan.