Juwan Howard reportedly turning down NBA teams to stay at Michigan

June 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Juwan Howard

NBA teams have come calling regarding Juwan Howard, but he is turning down that interest.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Howard is not even allowing discussions about leaving Michigan for the NBA.

Howard is coming off a successful season at Michigan. He had the Wolverines in the top five for most of the season. They finished first in the Big Ten (amid some controversy) and they were No. 4 in the final AP poll despite losing in the Elite Eight.

The 48-year-old was given the opportunity to lead his alma mater and did so admirably last season. Leaving after just two seasons would be disrespectful to the school and opportunity provided to him. It sounds like Howard recognizes that and wants to continue building upon his success.

Howard played in the NBA from 1994-2013. He was an assistant with the Miami Heat from 2013-2019. Howard is now entering his third season at Michigan.

