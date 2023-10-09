Troubled Hornets player requests trade through social media post

Troubled Charlotte Hornets player Kai Jones has officially requested a trade from the team.

Jones posted a message via X on Monday that expressed his desire to be traded.

“I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets,” Jones wrote.

The best part is he captioned his post with “#GOATLIFE.”

I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE — Kai Jones (@242_jones) October 9, 2023

The trade request from Jones comes weeks after he consistently exhibited erratic behavior via social media.

Jones also was critical of some of his teammates via social media. The Hornets were said to be concerned about Jones’ behavior.

A former University of Texas star, Jones went in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft. While the 22-year-old has only managed 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest over two seasons, the physical tools are there for Jones, and Charlotte had previously exercised his $3 million team option for 2023-24. An Oct. 31 deadline still looms though for the Hornets to decide on their $4.7 million team option on Jones for 2024-25.