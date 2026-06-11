Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , , ,

Knicks pull off the wildest comeback in NBA Finals history

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Knicks star OG Anunoby walking after tipping in the game-winner in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

To say the New York Knicks stole Game 4 of the NBA Finals from the San Antonio Spurs would be the understatement of the century.

The Knicks climbed all the way back from a 29-point hole to stun the Spurs in the most thrilling fashion, taking a 3-1 series lead in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Spurs led wire-to-wire up until the very end, when OG Anunoby tipped in a Jalen Brunson miss that pushed New York ahead 107-106 — their first lead of the game with 1.2 seconds left.

Here’s the replay of the go-ahead basket.

The Spurs ran a sideline out-of-bounds play for Stephon Castle, but were unable to get a shot off as time expired. The Knicks sealed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history with a 107-106 win.

Anunoby was a hero on both ends of the floor for New York. On the previous possession, he blocked De’Aaron Fox in transition as a precursor to what will likely go down as the greatest moment in the modern history of the Knicks franchise.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App