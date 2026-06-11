Knicks pull off the wildest comeback in NBA Finals history

To say the New York Knicks stole Game 4 of the NBA Finals from the San Antonio Spurs would be the understatement of the century.

The Knicks climbed all the way back from a 29-point hole to stun the Spurs in the most thrilling fashion, taking a 3-1 series lead in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Spurs led wire-to-wire up until the very end, when OG Anunoby tipped in a Jalen Brunson miss that pushed New York ahead 107-106 — their first lead of the game with 1.2 seconds left.

OG ANUNOBY!! THE TIP IN WITH 1.2 LEFT!! KNICKS ON TOP!! KNICKS ON TOP!! pic.twitter.com/i2nmdNGxv6 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) June 11, 2026

Here’s the replay of the go-ahead basket.

OG Anunoby game-winner for the Knicks! 😳



New York pulls off the unreal 29-point comeback! pic.twitter.com/o5FF3IoMiX — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2026

The Spurs ran a sideline out-of-bounds play for Stephon Castle , but were unable to get a shot off as time expired. The Knicks sealed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history with a 107-106 win.

Anunoby was a hero on both ends of the floor for New York. On the previous possession, he blocked De’Aaron Fox in transition as a precursor to what will likely go down as the greatest moment in the modern history of the Knicks franchise.