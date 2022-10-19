 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, October 19, 2022

Kawhi Leonard has funny take on Lakers’ season opener

October 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Kawhi Leonard in a warmup shirt

Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

If you think Kawhi Leonard made time to watch the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday, you would be sorely mistaken.

Leonard was asked Wednesday if he had any reaction to the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors to start the year. It’s safe to say the answer was no, partly because Leonard does not really care.

“I don’t watch basketball like that,” Leonard said.

Hey, fair enough. Leonard would not be the only athlete to not really bother watching the sport they play. Honestly, it isn’t even a surprise, since Leonard is pretty famously even-keeled about everything and definitely does not seem the type to obsessively keep an eye on his rivals.

Leonard might just not be big on sports in general unless he’s playing. He didn’t seem very hyped about the NFL last we saw, either.

Article Tags

Kawhi LeonardLos Angeles Lakers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus