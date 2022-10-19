Kawhi Leonard has funny take on Lakers’ season opener

If you think Kawhi Leonard made time to watch the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener on Tuesday, you would be sorely mistaken.

Leonard was asked Wednesday if he had any reaction to the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors to start the year. It’s safe to say the answer was no, partly because Leonard does not really care.

Kawhi Leonard on last night’s Lakers vs. Warriors game: “I didn’t watch it. I don’t watch basketball like that.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 19, 2022

“I don’t watch basketball like that,” Leonard said.

Hey, fair enough. Leonard would not be the only athlete to not really bother watching the sport they play. Honestly, it isn’t even a surprise, since Leonard is pretty famously even-keeled about everything and definitely does not seem the type to obsessively keep an eye on his rivals.

Leonard might just not be big on sports in general unless he’s playing. He didn’t seem very hyped about the NFL last we saw, either.