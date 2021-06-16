Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5, possibly longer due to knee injury

The Los Angeles Clippers have battled back to even their series against the Utah Jazz after losing the first two games, but Kawhi Leonard is going to miss Game 5 and potentially beyond.

Leonard will be sidelined for Wednesday night’s game due to a knee injury he suffered in Game 4, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne report. His status for the remainder of the series is also in doubt.

Leonard landed awkwardly on a drive in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday night and appeared to be in pain. He informed his teammates on Tuesday night that they should prepare for him to miss Game 5.

The injury is obviously a huge concern for the Clippers. Leonard is their best player and always elevates his game in the playoffs. We were reminded of that with the monster dunk he threw down in Game 4 (video here). L.A. is suddenly in danger of suffering another disappointing postseason exit.