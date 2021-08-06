Kevin Durant signs four-year contract extension with Nets

Kevin Durant is making clear that he is committed to the Brooklyn Nets long-term.

Durant’s website, The Boardroom, announced Friday that the veteran forward will sign a four-year contract extension with the Nets. Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman confirmed that the deal will be worth $198 million. As part of the deal, Durant will decline his player option for 2022-23 and tack on four years to the existing deal instead.

It was not clear if Durant would have the opportunity to opt out of the deal early at any point.

The new deal demonstrates Durant’s commitment to a long-term stay in Brooklyn, and gives the Nets some long-term security to build around him. The 32-year-old made a remarkable comeback from an Achilles injury to re-establish himself as one of the game’s elite players, averaging 26.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He was even better in the playoffs, averaging 34.3 points per game and nearly carrying an injury-hit Nets squad to the Eastern Conference Finals, even though the ending wasn’t quite as memorable.

The Nets can now turn their attention to the rest of their core. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving are under contract for one more season, and both have a player option for 2022-23.