Kevin Durant sends cryptic message after trade request

Kevin Durant sent his first public message since word of his trade demand came out, and it did not clarify much.

Durant tweeted Saturday morning in an apparent defense of his character as trade rumors continued to surround him. The Brooklyn Nets forward wrote that only those he has been working closely with “know what I’m about” and suggested that everyone else “ask around.”

The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 2, 2022

Durant has been criticized in some circles for giving up on the Nets by requesting a trade. That criticism is not lost on him, and this seems to be his response for the time being. He does not appear inclined to offer much else as the situation unfolds.

For now, we probably will not hear much else from Durant as the situation unfolds. Still, it’s something, though it’s a bit less clear than the message his teammate sent on Friday.