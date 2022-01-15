Kevin Durant fined $15,000 by NBA for dropping F-bomb

Kevin Durant was fined by the NBA on Friday for using profanity during an interview earlier in the week.

The NBA announced the news and said the Brooklyn Nets star was being fined $15,000.

The press release stated the fine was “for using profane language during a media interview and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process.”

Durant’s Nets lost at Portland 114-108 on Monday night. The Nets were playing on back-to-back days and flew across the country from Brooklyn Sunday to Portland for Monday’s game.

Durant was asked whether the tough schedule played a role in the team’s surprising loss to the Blazers. Durant said that the schedule shouldn’t be used as an excuse.

Kevin Durant fined $15,000 for obscene language https://t.co/02u47OvDGR — Darren Flott (@darren_flott) January 14, 2022

“They throw s— at you, you gotta figure out how to work around it,” Durant said.

“Everybody’s schedule is f—ed up.”

The NBA has warned players not to use profanity in interviews, but Durant used two words that had to be censored, leading to his fine.

$15,000 is nothing for a guy making $37.2 million per season, but the league at least should have his attention.

Photo: Oct 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports