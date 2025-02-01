Video reveals what Kevin Durant and Gary Payton said during their exchange

Kevin Durant and Gary Payton went viral for an exchange during Friday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Thanks to video from a fan, we now know what the two said to each other.

Durant took some shots at Payton’s height during the exchange, and also suggested that Payton was nowhere near as good a player at Durant’s age as Durant is.

“You up here, I’m at the ceiling,” Durant told Payton while gesturing above his head.

“I’m on the roof,” Payton responded.

“By the time you was my age, you was the eighth man on the bench,” Durant replied.

KD and Gary Payton LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/2aBU3K25uN — 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒍𝒆𝒓 (@CardsCanyon) February 1, 2025

The exchange between Durant and Payton was caught by the ESPN broadcast, but it was unclear what either of them were saying. It certainly sounds like this was some good-natured trash talk, though at least in this exchange, Durant got the better zingers.

Payton is a legendary trash-talker, but Durant is not quite known for it the same way. Still, he can very much hold his own when he needs to.