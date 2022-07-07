Kevin Durant reacts to Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren on Tuesday had an impressive summer league debut against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He played so well that he garnered the attention of Kevin Durant.

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick had 23 points and four assists, as well as seven rebounds, six blocks and one steal. Holmgren shot 7-for-9 from the field and made four of his six three-point attempts. Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 98–77.

Durant was impressed with Holmgren’s performance, and shared his thoughts Wednesday via Twitter.

“I see u cookin [sic] 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren,” Durant wrote.

I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren https://t.co/sQrgDpPCU0 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2022

Holmgren responded soon after.

Durant quote-tweeted a tweet pointing out that Holmgren was sporting Durant’s Nike KD 15 shoes during the game. Aside from the fact that Holmgren was wearing his signature shoes, it’s possible that Durant also likes Holmgren because of their similar body types, and because he likes the former Gonzaga star’s game.

Holmgren also paid homage to a former NBA champion with a nifty move and shot during the game.