 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 6, 2022

Kevin Durant reacts to Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut

July 6, 2022
by Alex Evans
Kevin Durant looks up

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren on Tuesday had an impressive summer league debut against the Utah Jazz in the Salt Lake City Summer League. He played so well that he garnered the attention of Kevin Durant.

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick had 23 points and four assists, as well as seven rebounds, six blocks and one steal. Holmgren shot 7-for-9 from the field and made four of his six three-point attempts. Oklahoma City beat the Jazz 98–77.

Durant was impressed with Holmgren’s performance, and shared his thoughts Wednesday via Twitter.

“I see u cookin [sic] 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren,” Durant wrote.

Holmgren responded soon after.

Durant quote-tweeted a tweet pointing out that Holmgren was sporting Durant’s Nike KD 15 shoes during the game. Aside from the fact that Holmgren was wearing his signature shoes, it’s possible that Durant also likes Holmgren because of their similar body types, and because he likes the former Gonzaga star’s game.

Holmgren also paid homage to a former NBA champion with a nifty move and shot during the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus