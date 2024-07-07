Kevin Durant responds to latest trade rumors

Kevin Durant has once again become the subject of offseason trade speculation, but the Phoenix Suns star says fans would be wise to ignore the rumors.

Following Team USA’s first practice on Saturday, Durant spoke with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports about the recent talk that he could be one-and-done in Phoenix. He called the claims “lies” and expressed frustration over members of the media creating narratives about him for attention.

“So for somebody to say, ‘Phoenix wants to get out of the KD (business),’ I’m sitting here like, where is this coming from?” Durant said. “It bothers me that people lie like that and that the audience eats up the headline. I get sad when people buy into lies and just make up s–.”

Durant also said he doesn’t understand why fans care which team he plays for if he puts on a show for them.

“Even if I do leave, am I playing good basketball, though? Like, what matters? Does it matter that I got a jersey on, or the basketball I’m playing?” Durant added. “I want better for the fans. I want them to enjoy the experience. But when you thinking about narratives and lies like that.”

The latest speculation about Durant being traded started last month, when the Houston Rockets completed a big trade with the Brooklyn Nets that involved nothing but draft picks. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets made the deal in order to position themselves to acquire Durant.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith then took things a step further when he reported that the Suns want to trade Durant. Suns owner Mat Ishbia responded with a strong statement on social media.

The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, but they appear to be committed to their Big Three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal heading into next season. Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last season. If Phoenix does try to trade the 35-year-old, there will probably be plenty of interest.