Kevin Durant speaks out on his status for 2028 Olympics

Despite already having four Olympic gold medals in his trophy case, Kevin Durant may be trying to gun for No. 5.

The Phoenix Suns star Durant appeared this week on the podcast of his former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green. During the podcast appearance, Durant spoke out on his status for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Durant revealed that “there’s a chance” that he will be suiting up once again for Team USA.

“Yeah, there’s a chance,” said Durant. “My thing has always been, I want to still be on this level that I’m playing at when this times comes around. I don’t want that ‘OG, man, just come be one of the guys. We need your presence” type. Nah, I want to hoop. If I go out there, I want to be counted on to play minutes.

“You need me to knock down shots to help the team-type s–t,” Durant added. “I don’t want that farewell s–t. You can give that spot to a youngster that hasn’t experienced it [if that’s the case]. If I’m up to that level, and I’m still hooping at that level, and I expect myself to be, then yeah. I would definitely love to be a part of that, especially being in L.A., being on the home soil.”

Durant is 36 years old now and will be 39 by the time that the 2028 Olympics roll around. He might already be the greatest basketball Olympian of all-time as well as he has helped bring Team USA to four gold medals (in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024), was named FIBA Men’s Olympics MVP in 2020, and is now the United States’ all-time leading Olympic scorer (in men’s or women’s basketball) with 518 career points.

With averages of 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season on 54/40/83 shooting splits, Durant still has yet to show any signs of a decline, despite now being in Year 17 in the NBA. Though some of his other superstar contemporaries have already ruled themselves out for L.A. in 2028, Durant is definitely considering giving it one last go.