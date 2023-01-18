Kevin Durant, Stan Van Gundy had hilarious misunderstanding via Twitter

Stan Van Gundy must be familiar with Kevin Durant’s reputation for getting into it with people on social media.

Van Gundy took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some thoughts on how often players in the modern NBA are injured and miss games. He noted how teams in the 1990s had fewer trainers and strength coaches, yet players did not sit out nearly as often. The former coach concluded that “something’s not working!”

90’s NBA teams had just a trainer and a strength coach, they practiced more often and harder and played more back to backs. Teams now have huge medical & “performance” staffs and value rest over practice. Yet injuries and games missed are way up. Something’s not working! — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 17, 2023

Durant agreed. The Brooklyn Nets star replied on Twitter by writing, “Stan spittin…” That was Durant’s way of saying Van Gundy was “spitting facts.” Van Gundy, however, thought K.D. was calling him out. That led to a hilarious exchange:

Stan spittin… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 18, 2023

Stan, I agree with u lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 18, 2023

Another Twitter user then explained to Van Gundy what Durant meant by “spitting.” Van Gundy replied that he “had no idea.”

Had no idea. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) January 18, 2023

There have been countless instances where Durant has called people out via Twitter and gotten into it with trolls. Van Gundy may be aware of that and just assumed Durant was calling him out.

Either way, the two apparently see eye-to-eye on a hot-button topic.