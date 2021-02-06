Kevin Durant tweets two-word response after wacky game

Kevin Durant tweeted a simple response after his wacky game on Friday night.

Durant had to come off the bench for the first time in his career. That was because he was not cleared due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. However, Durant was eventually cleared by the end of the first quarter for the Brooklyn Nets against the Toronto Raptors.

Then things got weird again when Durant was pulled from the game in the third quarter.

After being pulled, Durant tweeted the words “free me.”

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

So what happened with Durant? The Nets star tested negative for COVID-19 three times in the last 24 hours, including two rapid tests on Friday. However, someone with whom he interacted prior to the game had an inconclusive test. Durant was held out of the game while that test result was reviewed.

When the test result came back positive, Durant was removed from the game.

Contact tracing is underway to determine whether Durant was a “close contact” for the person who was positive.